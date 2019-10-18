‘Sight Night’ asks for support of global act of kindness

It’s October and that means, once again, the Gogain Group of Dickson Realty, in cooperation with Lions Clubs International and One Sight, will be participating in this year’s “Sight Night.”

Sight Night is an international effort to provide used eyewear to needy people across the globe.

Instead of asking for Halloween candy, the Gogain Group will be asking for help in “scaring” up used eyewear during the month of October. For more than 20 years these glasses have been recycled and hand delivered to underprivileged people around the world.

This year Sight Night’s quest is to help 7 million people.

By donating used prescription eyeglasses and prescription or non-prescription sunglasses, big or small, trendy or not, the eyewear could help someone in need to see the world more clearly. The Gogain Group will be accepting donations throughout the month of October and has set up these drop-off locations in Tahoe Donner, Truckee, Squaw Valley and Kings Beach:

Dickson Realty, 11836 Donner Pass Road (across from Truckee High School)

Dickson Realty, Donner Lake, 15947 South Shore Drive (across from West End Beach)

Alice’s Mountain Market, The Village in Squaw Valley

Placer County Library, Kings Beach, 301 Secline St.

The collection drive is throughout the month of October and will end on Halloween, Oct. 31. For more information on this program, please visit http://www.sightnight.org or http://www.onesight.org or, to contact the Gogain Group directly, call Donna or Leon Gogain at 530-448-4781.