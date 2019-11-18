Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to host 2020-21 U.S. Moguls Freestyle Championships

PARK CITY, UTAH — U.S. Ski & Snowboard has announced Monday a two-year agreement with Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows to host the U.S. Freestyle Moguls Championships, a news release states.

The nation’s top freestyle moguls skiers will descend on Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows for the next two springs in the season-culminating events confirmed for March 21-22, 2020 and tentatively for March 20-21, 2021.

“We are so excited to end the next two competitive seasons for moguls at beautiful Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows,” Jeremy Forster, U.S. Ski & Snowboard Director of Freestyle/Freeski/Snowboard said in a news release. “We look forward to partnering with the resort to produce a high-quality event for the American moguls community. Squaw has a rich history of freestyle skiing and we are excited to be among friends and family to wrap up the season.”

The U.S. Freestyle Moguls Championships brings the nation’s top freestyle moguls skiers together for two days of intense competition in moguls and dual moguls events. National team members and divisional athletes will face off on the renowned Red Dog ski run — a venue that’s hosted elite ski competition as far back as the 1960 Olympic Winter Games — to compete for U.S. titles. U.S. Ski Team members Jaelin Kauf and Jesse Andringa will both look to defend their double titles of current reigning 2019 moguls and dual moguls national champions.

Squaw Valley Alpine Meadows is no stranger to freestyle skiing, and last hosted a Freestyle Nationals event in 2010, on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Winter Games at Squaw. Some of freestyle skiing’s most decorated skiers hail from Squaw Valley and the Lake Tahoe area. Squaw Valley has had more than 25 athletes qualify for the U.S. Ski Team, including Olympic champion Jonny Moseley and Olympic silver and bronze medalist Shannon Bahrke. An official training site of the U.S. Ski Team, The U.S. Moguls Freestyle Ski Team takes advantage of one of the longest ski seasons in the U.S. and has made the resort an annual stop during spring training.

“We are very excited to work together with U.S. Ski & Snowboard to host U.S. Freestyle National Championships,” said Jimeel Ferris, program director for the Olympic Valley Freestyle and Freeride Team (SquawFree). “Mogul skiing is the most exciting show on snow, and hosting this event again on such a historic venue that’s right near the base area will make it easily accessible for all to enjoy the high-flying action! It’s an amazing opportunity for our young athletes to be able to see this level of competition up close, and watch the athletes they idolize ski the same course they ski every day. Squaw Valley has a rich history of freestyle champions who trained and competed on this exact venue, and we hope this event will inspire young athletes to dream big and continue the tradition of freestyle champions here at Squaw Valley.”

Source: U.S. Ski & Snowboard