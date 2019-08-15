Tahoe City Lodge set to break ground Aug. 21

A rendering of the proposed Tahoe City Lodge.

Submitted illustration

TAHOE CITY —Demolition of the Henrikson building in Tahoe City will begin Aug. 21 with a community-centric groundbreaking ceremony from 6-8 p.m. to mark the start of construction of Tahoe City Lodge.

According to a news release, work on the $60 million boutique hotel project, five years in the making, will begin in spring 2020.

“I could not be more excited for the community, visitors and our partners as we kick off the next phase of the Tahoe City Lodge development,” Samir Tuma, managing member of Kila Tahoe LLC, the owner of the Lodge, said in the release.

The groundbreaking ceremony will take place at the construction site, located at 255 N. Lake Blvd. Community members are invited to partake in the demolition, enjoy food and drinks, and hear from key stakeholders who have supported progression of the project. Proceeds raised at the event will benefit Sierra Community House, the newly merged nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect and empower the local community through family strengthening, crisis intervention, hunger relief and legal services.

The Tahoe City Lodge project includes a 118-room hotel with contemporary mountain architecture, a restaurant, rooftop hot tubs, bar and conference and meeting facilities.

” Our community has waited decades to see this property redeveloped, and the Lodge will help improve our lakeside business communities,” said Cindy Gustafson, Placer County supervisor for the 5th District said in the release. “This is a celebration of reinvestment in our community, and something we can all be proud of.”

Source: Tahoe City Lodge