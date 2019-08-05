Tahoe Forest Health System welcomes new physician Kathleen Legarza

Kathleen Legarza

Tahoe Forest Health System has announced Dr. Kathleen Legarza has joined their team at the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center.

According to a news release, Legarza is also the new radiation oncology medical director of the cancer center and specializes in treating patients with malignant and some benign diseases through the use of ionizing radiation and other modalities.

Legarza attended medical school at the University of Nevada School of Medicine, Reno and Las Vegas. She completed her radiation oncology residency at the California Pacific Medical Center, San Francisco. Legarza is certified by the American Board of Radiology, the release states.

Legarza’s office is located at 10121 Pine Avenue, Truckee. New patients are accepted. For appointments, please call 530-582-6450.

Tahoe Forest Health System, which includes Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee and Incline Village Community Hospital in Incline Village offers 24-hour emergency care, primary and specialty health care clinics including Tahoe Forest Orthopedics and Sports Medicine, CoC-accredited cancer center, the Gene Upshaw Memorial Tahoe Forest Cancer Center, the Joseph Family Center for Women and Newborn Care and the Tahoe Forest Primary Care Clinic with same-day appointments. For a complete list of physician specialties and services, visit http://www.tfhd.com.

