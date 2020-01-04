Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift now open in Incline Village

Tahoe Forest Health System announces the opening of their Incline Village location of the Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift.

Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift is located on 893 Tahoe Blvd, Suite 1500, Incline Village, NV. The store entrance can be accessed on the corner of Tanager Street and Enterprise Street.

Store shopping hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Donations are accepted 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday (space permitting).

Donation items that are accepted include clean, cared for clothing, shoes, accessories, household goods and current books. Every purchase benefits the Tahoe Forest Hospice program.

The Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift offers volunteering opportunities. If interested, contact Ann Mazzini at 530-582-3518.

To contact the Tahoe Forest Hospice Gift & Thrift Store in Incline Village, call 775-298-7901.