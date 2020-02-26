TCPUD recognized for excellence in financial reporting

The Tahoe City Public Utility District has once again received the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting by the Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada for its 2018 Comprehensive Annual Financial Report.

This award is the highest form of recognition in the area of governmental accounting and financial reporting, and its attainment, for the third consecutive year, represents a significant accomplishment by the district.

“We are honored to receive this prestigious award for our third consecutive year,” said Ramona Cruz, chief financial officer. “It is a testament to our outstanding financial management and commitment to excellence.”

An additional Award for Financial Reporting Achievement was presented to the district’s accounting department, the team primarily responsible for preparing the award-winning report.

The TCPUD encourages community engagement in its financial decisions and welcomes the public to participate in its budget process. To review District financial reports, audits, and budgets, please visit the TCPUD website at tcpud.org/finance.