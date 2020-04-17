Three Peak Designs to donate $2,000 to Blessings in a Backpack

Many businesses in the Truckee-Tahoe area have been hit hard by the outbreak of COVID-19.

And while sales have stalled and employees laid off, many local businesses are still looking to make a positive impact.

“We’re just trying to figure out what we can do to fill a need,” said Michael Arriola-Jacobson, owner of Three Peak Designs, which sources, restores, and customizes ski lift chairs for personalized use in homes and businesses.

Upon its next sale of a chair, the Truckee-based company, which has operated in the area for about a year and a half, will donate $2,000 to Blessings in a Backpack, a nonprofit organization that helps feed more than 87,000 children in 1,092 schools across the nation.

Support Local Journalism Donate



“My wife is a teacher here in Truckee. She’s always told me about these children that really rely on meals from schools … not only during the week, but also on the weekends when they leave school — not necessarily having access to three meals a day. This program helps with that,” said Arriola-Jacobson. “It just seemed like a good opportunity to try and give back to some people that don’t have access to those three meals a day.”

While Blessings in a Backpack looks to provide weekend meals for children in need, the outbreak of COVID-19 has prompted the organization to begin serving meals every day.

“Typically, these kids rely on the food that schools provide during the week and Blessings in a Backpack food on the weekends. The school closures have changed this arrangement,” said the organization in a statement regarding its COVID-19 response.

“As little as $4 provides a Blessings bag of food to a child facing food insecurity now and when kids return to school.”

To donate to Blessing in a Backpack, visit http://www.blessingsinabackpack.org. To check out and get a quote on a restored ski lift chair, which typically cost around $2,700, visit http://www.ThreePeakDesigns.com.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.