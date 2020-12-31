Town of Truckee supports Nevada County Relief Fund business micro-grants

On Dec. 22, Truckee Town Council unanimously approved an allocation of $75,000 to support small, locally-owned businesses most impacted by the State’s Regional Stay Home Order and Blueprint for a Safer Economy framework to slow the spread of COVID-19. The council’s action will support micro- grants to small businesses through the Nevada County Relief Fund program.

Facing the onset of colder weather and the Regional Stay at Home Order, many businesses find themselves battling to survive during these challenging times. Earlier this month, the Nevada County Relief Fund launched a “Small Business Winter Survival Campaign” to raise funds to support micro-grants to hard-hit businesses, and Nevada County Board of Supervisors approved a $100,000 challenge grant to support this program. The Town’s $75,000 contribution will expand the reach of this program to Truckee businesses.

Hilary Hobbs, Management Analyst for the Town of Truckee, explained at the Council meeting that, “While the Town could develop its own separate grant program, we (staff) are recommending partnering with this existing program because it will be significantly more efficient and a timely way to administer the program; getting funds out quickly to our hardest hit businesses.”

With Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation serving as the Relief Fund’s fiscal sponsor, donations may be made safely and are tax deductible. The grant application process will be administered by the Sierra Business Council, with oversight provided by the Relief Fund’s Community Advisory Council.

This is the fourth round of fundraising and grant making for the Relief Fund, which has raised nearly $800,000 for small businesses and nonprofits. This round will be dedicated to for-profit businesses, who may apply for micro-grants up to $5,000 that may be used for rent relief or other critical business expenses needed to stay open this winter. The application period is open now through Jan. 6, 2021.

Mayor Klovstad closed the discussion by stating, “I hope that the community sees our actions as both trying to care for the health of our community, as well as the health of our businesses through this action.”

To apply, donate, or for further information about the Nevada County Relief Fund, go to http://www.NevCoRelief.org.

Source: Town of Truckee