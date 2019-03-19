Truckee-based FiftyFifty to open 9,000 sq. ft. brewery in Reno Public Market in 2020

Truckee-based FiftyFifty Brewing Co. plans to open its first-ever Nevada location at the Reno Public Market next year.

According to a press release, FiftyFifty's planned 9,000-square-foot brewery will be the anchor tenant in the 25,000-square-foot food hall at Reno Public Market (formerly known as Shoppers Square). It will include a taproom, brewery, events, roof deck and room for brewing expansion.

"We're thrilled to be the anchor tenant and bring our award-winning beers to Reno Public Market's food hall," Andrew Barr, co-founder and CEO of FiftyFifty Brewing, said in the release. "This is an opportunity for us to expand on the long term success of our Truckee Pub and Taproom by joining the Midtown community and the local brewery scene in Reno."

FiftyFifty is a founding member of the Truckee-Reno-Tahoe Brewer's Guild and an award-winning brewer, having taken home the 2018 Great American Beer Festival's "Brewery Group of the Year" award, among other awards won since opening in 2007.

According to previous reports, Reno Public Market construction is scheduled to begin in mid-2019.

Plans call for the original 150,000 square-foot structure at the corner of Plumb Lane and Virginia Street to be de-malled to make way for contemporary spaces, which include a contemporary public market food hall, daily-needs retail spaces and a specialty organic grocer.

Recommended Stories For You

"FiftyFifty Brewing is a fantastic match for Reno Public Market," Rick Casazza, Reno Public Market partner, said in a statement. "Their love of the community, great beer, great experiences and appreciation of Reno-Tahoe makes them a perfect addition to the Midtown community."