Truckee Chamber launches #ShopLocal365Truckee campaign

As consumer culture continues to prioritize monster online retailers over local stores, the Truckee Chamber of Commerce is leading a movement to get all residents and visitors to make supporting our local community a way of life with #ShopLocal365Truckee.

#ShopLocal365Truckee is not a holiday promotion, it is not an event, it is not a fleeting campaign. It is designed to change the culture and mindsets to come together and support each other year-round. Shoppers that purchase products or services from local businesses, take a selfie and post it to social with the hashtag #ShopLocal365Truckee will be entered to win $100 of gift cards. At the end of each month, the Truckee Chamber will draw three names that each will win $100 of gift cards from local businesses.

“This is not just about the holiday season, we will be doing this at least through June. We won’t be asking for donations — we will be purchasing these gift cards — now is the time to infuse a little cash into our businesses. Often when gift cards are redeemed, shoppers spend even more money once they are there” said Lynn Saunders, President & CEO Truckee Chamber of Commerce.

#ShopLocal365Truckee is not just about “shopping.” It is also about purchasing services such as car repairs, haircuts, gym classes. It’s about dining locally – whether that be in some of the fun al fresco stages set up around town, or doing takeout and enjoying their cuisine at home. It’s about “paying it forward” and pre-purchasing services or products for future use.

By adopting this culture, it positions the community for long-term success. Dollars spent locally fund critical public services and make the community a vibrant place where business can thrive. The impact that every hard-earned dollar can have on the vitality of the community is significant. By shopping more consciously it contributes to the sustainability of Truckee. When everyone commits to this, the impact to the community can be massive.

For more information, visit Truckee.com/ShopLocal365Truckee.