Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards recognize area businesses

The 66th annual Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards celebrated the accomplishments of area businesses and their owners during a Sept. 27 dinner and silent auction at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe.

“We are proud to showcase Truckee’s innovators, visionaries, creatives — our entrepreneurs — from existing businesses, small and large employers and those Rising Stars,” the evening’s program stated. “Nominees for the awards were submitted by their peers based on contributions to the community; responsiveness toward emerging trends; job creation; embracing change; potential to scale; staying power; innovativeness of product or services; involvement in solving issues facing the Truckee community.”

The 2019 Truckee Chamber of Commerce Award winners are:

Truckee Innovator Award — Gateway Mountain Center

Truckee Entrepreneur Award — Jim Winterberger – Tahoe Getaways

Truckee Business Stewardship Award — Foriver – Truckee River Watershed Council

Truckee Creative Award — Mountain Forge

Truckee Rising Star Award — Truckee Roundhouse

Truckee Large Business of the Year — Mark Tanner Construction

Truckee Small Business of the Year — Paco’s

Chairman’s Award — Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge