Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards recognize area businesses
The 66th annual Truckee Chamber of Commerce Awards celebrated the accomplishments of area businesses and their owners during a Sept. 27 dinner and silent auction at The Ritz-Carlton Lake Tahoe.
“We are proud to showcase Truckee’s innovators, visionaries, creatives — our entrepreneurs — from existing businesses, small and large employers and those Rising Stars,” the evening’s program stated. “Nominees for the awards were submitted by their peers based on contributions to the community; responsiveness toward emerging trends; job creation; embracing change; potential to scale; staying power; innovativeness of product or services; involvement in solving issues facing the Truckee community.”
The 2019 Truckee Chamber of Commerce Award winners are:
Truckee Innovator Award — Gateway Mountain Center
Truckee Entrepreneur Award — Jim Winterberger – Tahoe Getaways
Truckee Business Stewardship Award — Foriver – Truckee River Watershed Council
Truckee Creative Award — Mountain Forge
Truckee Rising Star Award — Truckee Roundhouse
Truckee Large Business of the Year — Mark Tanner Construction
Truckee Small Business of the Year — Paco’s
Chairman’s Award — Truckee-Tahoe Pet Lodge