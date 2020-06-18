Truckee Planning Commission approves outdoors plan for Frishman Hollow II

Truckee Planning Commission approved of landscape and outdoor amenities plans for the second phase of the Frishman Hollow project.

Courtesy of Town of Truckee

At its Tuesday meeting, Truckee Planning Commission approved of landscape and outdoor amenities plans for the second phase of the Frishman Hollow affordable housing project.

As part of receiving approval in February for development and use permits, the commission required that the applicant team, Pacific West Communities, return for approval of the final landscape plan, outdoor recreation amenities plan, and architectural features.

The Planning Commission approved updated plans that include expansion of the existing play area, improved picnic facilities, relocation and expansion of another picnic area, landscaping updates, and the color scheme of the buildings.

When finished, the project, located off Truckee Way on Rue Ivy, will provide 68 income restricted rental homes within four buildings for the Truckee workforce, and will be restricted to those that earn between 50% and 80% of the area median income.

Pacific Companies CEO Caleb Roope indicated that the modules for Frishman Hollow II are nearly all completed and will be shipped to Truckee in the coming weeks. Grading for the project is also expected to begin this week.

Work at Frishman Hollow is expected to run through the summer with hopes of a spring 2021 opening.

Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643.