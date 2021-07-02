Busy week for local law enforcement
Local law enforcement saw a busy week that included Interstate 80 shutdowns, a high-speed chase, and produce spilled across the mountainside.
On Saturday evening, 31-year-old Gavin Roberts, of Hayward, led officers on a more than 60-mile high-speed pursuit, starting at Meadow Vista and eventually ending in Truckee, authorities said.
Roberts, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams, had an outstanding felony. Deputies believe he smoked methamphetamine during the pursuit, which reached speeds of 105 mph before highway patrol deployed a spike strip, causing a flat tire. Roberts continued driving on the flat, which caused the vehicle to catch fire. He was arrested on Donner Pass Road, where officers found two glass pipes, a baton and metal knuckles.
Roberts was arrested for felony evading, delaying a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of metal knuckles and a baton, reports state.
He remained jailed Thursday in the Auburn Jail without bail, records state.
PRODUCE SPILLED
On Sunday morning a truck carrying produce went off the road between Farad and Verdi before coming to a rest near the railroad tracks.
The driver, according to Williams, was unharmed.
I-80 SHUTDOWNS
On Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed in both directions outside of Truckee due to a pair of big rig wrecks.
Around 4 p.m., two big rigs collided on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, leading to a closure the westbound lanes at Highway 20.
While no injuries were reported immediately, the resulting crash sparked a fire that spread to the hillside, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Schmidt.
Around the same time, a jackknifed big rig caused the closure of the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near Floriston. No injuries were reported, but the delay caused traffic to back up into central Truckee before CHP began allowing vehicles through.
Justin Scacco is a reporter for the Sierra Sun. Contact him at jscacco@sierrasun.com or 530-550-2643
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Busy week for local law enforcement
Local law enforcement saw a busy week that included Interstate 80 shutdowns, a high-speed chase, and produce spilled across the mountainside.