Busy week for local law enforcement

A truck carrying produce crashed Sunday morning.

Local law enforcement saw a busy week that included Interstate 80 shutdowns, a high-speed chase, and produce spilled across the mountainside.

On Saturday evening, 31-year-old Gavin Roberts, of Hayward, led officers on a more than 60-mile high-speed pursuit, starting at Meadow Vista and eventually ending in Truckee, authorities said.

Roberts, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Jacob Williams, had an outstanding felony. Deputies believe he smoked methamphetamine during the pursuit, which reached speeds of 105 mph before highway patrol deployed a spike strip, causing a flat tire. Roberts continued driving on the flat, which caused the vehicle to catch fire. He was arrested on Donner Pass Road, where officers found two glass pipes, a baton and metal knuckles.

Roberts was arrested for felony evading, delaying a peace officer, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving under the influence of a controlled substance, and felon in possession of metal knuckles and a baton, reports state.

He remained jailed Thursday in the Auburn Jail without bail, records state.

PRODUCE SPILLED

On Sunday morning a truck carrying produce went off the road between Farad and Verdi before coming to a rest near the railroad tracks.

The driver, according to Williams, was unharmed.

I-80 SHUTDOWNS

On Tuesday, Interstate 80 was closed in both directions outside of Truckee due to a pair of big rig wrecks.

Around 4 p.m., two big rigs collided on Interstate 80 near Emigrant Gap, leading to a closure the westbound lanes at Highway 20.

While no injuries were reported immediately, the resulting crash sparked a fire that spread to the hillside, according to California Highway Patrol Officer Robert Schmidt.

Around the same time, a jackknifed big rig caused the closure of the eastbound lane of Interstate 80 near Floriston. No injuries were reported, but the delay caused traffic to back up into central Truckee before CHP began allowing vehicles through.

