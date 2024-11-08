Buy a Lake Tahoe license plate and ski or ride free at Tahoe resorts this winter

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – On the heels of this weekend’s dusting, ‘Plates for Powder,’ the program that offers free skiing and riding opportunities to those who purchase a Lake Tahoe license plate, returns for the 2024-25 winter season. Proceeds from plate sales and renewals support environmental improvement projects in the Lake Tahoe Basin and help protect Tahoe’s clear blue waters, mountain forests, world-class recreation, and public beaches.

“Revenue from Lake Tahoe license plates has long been an important funding source for our work to restore and enhance Tahoe’s natural and recreational resources,” said Jason Vasques, Executive Director of the California Tahoe Conservancy. “We are grateful to the contributing ski areas, and we hope the skiers and snowboarders who participate in ‘Plates for Powder’ have a great time on the mountain.”

Through the Plates for Powder program, California and Nevada drivers who buy a new Lake Tahoe license plate before April 1, 2025 receive a free lift ticket or trail pass valid at one of 11 Tahoe-area resorts, while supplies last. The ticket must be used during the 2024-25 winter season (some restrictions apply). Participating resorts include: Boreal, Diamond Peak, Heavenly, Kirkwood, Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe, Northstar California, Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Tahoe City Winter Sports Park, Tahoe Donner XC, and Tahoe XC.

The Tahoe Fund has organized the Plates for Powder program on behalf of the California Tahoe Conservancy and Nevada Division of State Lands for more than a decade. Over 96% of the funds generated by plate sales and renewals go directly back to projects aimed at protecting Lake Tahoe for future generations.

“For years, the Plates for Powder program has been an easy, effective way for California and Nevada residents to give back to Tahoe,” said Amy Berry, Tahoe Fund CEO. “With the ongoing support of our local ski areas, there’s added incentive to buy a Tahoe license plate this winter and enjoy a day of skiing or riding in the mountains.”

New Tahoe license plates cost $50 in California, with a $40 annual renewal fee, and $61 in Nevada with a $30 renewal fee. Personalized plates are also available for an additional fee. Find information on how to purchase a plate and redeem the free lift ticket at tahoeplates.com .