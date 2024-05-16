C.R. Johnson Healing Center celebrates nearly 11,000 free care sessions

TRUCKEE, Calif. — Since its inception in 2009, the High Fives Foundation has been dedicated to empowering athletes recovering from life-changing injuries. At the heart of this mission lies the C.R. Johnson Healing Center, a beacon of hope and renewal for athletes seeking specialized support and training.

“Today, as we mark the milestone of 10,669 free sessions provided to athletes over a span of 10 years, we celebrate the profound impact of this extraordinary initiative,” a press release stated.

Located at 10775 Pioneer Trail, #108 in Truckee, CA, the CRJ Healing Center serves as a sanctuary where community members and High Fives athletes find solace and support on their journey to recovery. Spanning 10,000 square feet, this facility offers more than just gym equipment; it provides personalized care tailored to each athlete’s unique needs.

Provided / High Fives Foundation

Practitioners such as Nikki Weber CSCS, CSAC Personal Training, Kyle Briggs LAc Alternative Healing, Greg Booth PT, OCS, CFMT Physical Therapy, Karin Sable MA LMFT Marriage and Family Therapy, Kerry Nolan PT, DPT, CWC, CPC Physical Therapy, and Shawnee Wood PT, DPT Physical Therapy work to empower athletes with specialized training sessions and alternative healing modalities.

Local Reno Tahoe Athlete #355, Sean Kent, renowned for his resilience and determination, has shared his journey of recovery following a life-changing injury. Beginning his regimen at the CRJ Healing Center six months after his injury in August of 2020, Kent discovered a newfound strength and capability through his dedication to fitness.

“The gym at the High Fives Foundation [CRJ Healing Center] has been, by far, the most beneficial thing that has happened to me when it comes to post-accident recovery,” said Kent. “I am undoubtedly so much stronger and more capable than I would be without it.”

The CRJ Healing Center is not merely a building; it is a living legacy honoring the memory of C.R. Johnson, a legendary skier and cherished member of the Truckee community. Through his spirit and the relentless efforts of the High Fives Foundation, C.R.’s legacy continues to inspire countless individuals to push beyond their limits and achieve new heights. Here’s to 11,000 more free sessions.