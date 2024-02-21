Cabin Creek Biomass facility moves forward

TAHOE CITY, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors voted Tuesday, Feb. 20 to move forward with getting the Cabin Creek Biomass facility project at Eastern Regional Landfill including the status of feasibility and financial evaluation for construction and operation of a Biomass facility.

“We have all this biomass building up and we need to have somewhere to dispose of it,” said Supervisor Jim Holmes. “I’m in full support of moving forward with it.”

Supervisor Cindy Gustafson and District 5 Supervisor candidate Wayne Nader agreed.

“We need this done,” Nader said. “WE all know the fuel loads in the forest are extreme.”

The board also authorized requests for proposals for Cabin Creek Biomass Facility (Cabin Creek) focusing on the utilization of onsite woody biomass for production of renewable energy, renewable fuel, or beneficial biomass based products, subject to County Counsel and Risk Management agreement.

In 2013, the Cabin Creek proposed on the solid waste processing site Eastern Regional Landfill (ERL) in North Lake Tahoe. It was approved by the board for certification of the Final Environmental Impact Report and approval of the Conditional Use Permit.

Cabin Creek was later put on hold due to uncertainty around the long-term economic feasibility of operating the facility. On March 8, 2022, the board approved the evaluation of current market conditions surrounding the originally proposed facility along with investigating potential business partnerships and grant opportunities.

In the board approved 2021 Placer County Hazard Mitigation Plan, the threat of wildfire has been identified as the highest priority hazard. It has the greatest potential for catastrophic loss of property and life within Placer County.

The River and Mosquito fires, 2018’s catastrophic wildfires, and other local fires directly impacted Placer County. Since then there has been a surplus of biomass material from forest fire cleanup, forest management projects, and residential defensible space efforts.

During this same period, outlets for this material have significantly reduced due to the closure of local facilities, creating bottlenecks at the remaining facilities. This surplus of fuel has driven down its value, placing a burden on Placer residents and surrounding communities to transport their material further or find more expensive alternative methods of disposal. Both of these have increased tipping fees for green waste disposal.

“We have all this forest waste and in order to get rid of it, we have to haul it 25 miles round-trip,” Holmes said. “It just doesn’t make it feasible.”

This project continues to pursue the same goal of reducing woody biomass material (biomass) from the region through construction of a biomass facility that will utilize this material in an environmentally beneficial way.

By reducing excessive fuel from Placer County, this facility will help protect residents, communities, forests, and valuable forest resources from the threat of catastrophic wildfire. In addition, it will efficiently manage and use biomass to provide beneficial cost-effective renewable energy, renewable fuel, or beneficial biomass based products for the region.

Since approving the re-investigation of Cabin Creek, county staff has made major steps in identifying project costs, maintenance needs, and developing potential new revenue streams to assist with the complexities and shortfalls of operating a biomass facility.

Staff has also created a regional working group the North Tahoe Truckee Biomass Task Force, which has completed a biomass feasibility study identifying there is adequate sustainable biomass yield from the regional forests for the Cabin Creek project, Truckee and North Star Community Service District projects.

This is an overview of potential revenue opportunities that can be applied to all project alternatives:

Energy sales through purchase power agreement (PPA) with Liberty energy as a Qualified Facility

Net Metering onsite energy usage of all facilities and future electric vehicle charging / Tahoe Area Regional Transportation (TART) buses

Sale of Biochar as a physical commodity o Joint pilot study with the Tahoe Fund to test Biochar as a stormwater treatment media, o Partnerships with local composting facilities, o Partnerships with Placer County agriculture sectors,

Sale of Carbon Credits o Direct sale of carbon sequestering credits from Biochar to large California based companies, including current negotiations with Workday, o Low Carbon Fuel Standard credits for fueling the TART fleet with renewable energy from the California Air Resources Board,

1383 Procurement Credits to offset mulch purchasing requirements; through creation of renewable energy from biomass, at a certified facility, the County can use and market excess credits.

The original proposed project consists of a two-megawatt (MW) electric power generation facility utilizing gasification technology to convert fuel into a synthesis gas, which would then power an internal combustion engine/generator producing renewable electricity and biochar.

Since several of the revenue markets are not established, there is volatility within annual revenue streams and uncertainty whether these revenues will continue to be available. The Baseline model provides a worst-case scenario and only revenue streams which are guaranteed within contractual obligations.

The maximized revenue option provides all revenue streams available at current market prices.

“This is a perfect project to secure federal funding for,” Gustafson said.

Currently, grants are not part of these calculations, but staff will continue to pursue grant opportunities.

The staff has also been pursuing public private partnership options. This included the submission and reception of the California Department of Conservation Forest Biomass to Carbon-Negative Biofuel Pilot Program Phase One Grant. The $500,000 grant was awarded to the partnership of BioGas Energy Inc. (BioGas) and the County focused on creating renewable fuels from biomass material at the ERL facility. Unfortunately during state budget negotiations, the Legislature canceled Phase Two of this grant, which had allocated $10,000,000 per project.

Staff continue to investigate partnerships with the interest of providing alternative solutions to the regional biomass issue. Both paths, with a county controlled local facility or a new public/private partnership, provide much-needed steps toward taking control of regional catastrophic wildfire, the volatile external biomass market, and providing renewable energy, renewable fuel, or beneficial biomass based products to the county and region.

While both paths are beneficial, staff recommends pursuing a public/private partnership and the approval of the preparation and release of a Request for Proposals with assistance of Procurement Services for the solicitation.

The RFP will consist of a proposed Biomass facility on the identified 3 acre parcel at ERL. The preferred options would include the production of renewable energy, renewable fuel, or beneficial biomass based products for the county facilities and vehicles. With approval from the board, staff will complete the competitive procurement process to identify and negotiate an agreement through a selected firm for final approval of the board.