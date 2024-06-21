Donkey Town and El Burro Trails to close for Cabin Creek Forest Restoration Project
TRUCKEE, Calif. – According to the Truckee Dirt Union the Donkey Town and El Burro trail closures are expected to begin as early as next week, and will remain closed for the remainder of 2024. The trails will remain open this weekend, June 21-23, as preparations continue for the 1900-acre Cabin Creek Forest Restoration Project.
The new Tahoe National Forest project, located along Highway 89 South between Truckee and Olympic Valley, aims to reduce the risk of catastrophic wildfires in the region. The “Five Creeks Project” will soon commence, incorporating hand and mechanical thinning, mastication, prescribed fire, and reforestation to achieve its goals.
For more information on trail closures and the Cabin Creek Forest Restoration Project, please contact the Truckee Dirt Union.
