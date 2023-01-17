Caboose of Truckee-Tahoe storm train in sight

A snowy view of the Basin taken from Diamond Peak.

Provided

TRUCKEE, Calif. — The caboose of the Truckee-Tahoe storm train is in sight.

Tahoe Truckee Unified School District schools are back in session Tuesday and the sun is expected to fight through the clouds and make an appearance ahead of what could be the final snowstorm of the month.

The ninth atmospheric river in a three-week series of major winter storms churned through Truckee-Tahoe on Monday leaving more than a foot of snow in its wake and icy, slick roads. Chain controls are in effect on many roads in the region and over all mountain passes at Tahoe.

Road conditions can be found by calling 511 or visiting https://www.nvroads.com or https://quickmap.dot.ca.gov .

Kirkwood Mountain Resort reported 16 inches of snow Tuesday morning, but the road to get there from South Lake Tahoe, State Route 88, is closed due to snow at Picketts Junction in Hope Valley all the way to Kirkwood.

6:15 | 24hr Snow Total: 16"

Forecast @ 8,000': Today we expect mostly cloudy skies becoming sunny. L19 H25. N winds 15 to 25 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph increasing to 40 mph in the afternoon.

TRAIL HOTLINE @ 209-258-7444

Updates: https://t.co/veg9VMne78

PLEASE CHECK RD CONDS — Kirkwood Conditions (@KWconditions) January 17, 2023

SR-89 is also closed at Emerald Bay due to snow an avalanche danger.

Homewood Mountain Resort on the West Shore received just over a foot with Palisades reporting 7 to 10 inches.

The National Weather Service is expecting a fast moving storm to drop into the region and bring light snow accumulations Wednesday into Thursday morning. The service says there is a 40% chance of 3 to 5 inches for the basin.

While the high temperature on Tuesday may struggle to reach freezing, the overnight low will be downright cold. The service is calling for sub-zero temps on Tahoe’s South Shore while Truckee is expected to be in the single digits.

The winds will still be present Thursday night into Friday bringing choppy conditions to the lake.

The service said the upcoming weekend will begin the start of a period of quiet weather that may last through the end of the month.