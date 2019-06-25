Cal Fire arrests 12 people on fireworks accusations at Truckee Ag station

Cal Fire says it arrested 12 people over the weekend on illegal fireworks accusations at the Truckee Agricultural Inspection Station.

The arrests, between Friday and Sunday, netted almost 3,000 pounds of illegal fireworks. The fireworks found during the arrests are in evidence. Officials had no estimate of their cash value, said Amy Head, a spokesperson with Cal Fire.

“This is an ongoing investigation we’re in the middle of,” she added.

Head declined to give further detail, noting the investigation remains active.

Cal Fire has said it arrested four people about two weeks ago on similar accusations.

“4th of July will be here before you know it,” public information officer Mary Eldridge said in a June 11 message.

Head said those arrests were unrelated to the ongoing investigation.

Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy is a reported with The Union, a sister publication to the Sierra Sun. To contact him, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.