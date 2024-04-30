CAL FIRE burn permits required May 1 in Nevada, Yuba, Placer, Sierra Counties

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) Nevada-Yuba-Placer Unit has announced effective at 8 a.m., Wednesday, May 1, 2024, all hazard reduction burning will require a permit in Nevada, Yuba, Placer and Sierra Counties.

Burn permits must now be obtained online at https://burnpermit.fire.ca.gov/ . Applicants can access the website to obtain a burn permit which involves watching a short educational video and submitting an application. The process provides the necessary information needed to conduct the burn safely, while minimizing the chance for fire escape.

Permits must be in possession either by printed copy or digitally. Permits are valid beginning May 1 of each year and require annual renewal. Permits are issued free of charge.

Property owners conducting hazard reduction burning are responsible for checking the burn day status. Residents wishing to burn must verify it is a permissive burn day prior to burning by contacting:

Nevada & Sierra Counties – Northern Sierra Air Quality Management District. 530-274-7928. Northern Sierra’s burn day website: https://myairdistrict.com/

Yuba County – Feather River Air Quality Management District: (530) 741-6299 Agricultural Burn number is 530-701-7462. http://www.fraqmd.org/burnday

Placer County – Placer County Air Pollution Control District Auburn area (including all cellphone users): 530-889-6868. Outside Auburn, toll-free: 800-998-BURN (2876). Placer’s burn day website: http://www.placerair.org/burnday

Hazard Reduction Guidelines are listed on the permit and must be followed at all times. As a reminder, always have a minimum 10-foot clearance down to bare mineral soil around all burn piles, have a shovel and a water source available, and an adult present during burning. Failure to follow these simple precautions may result in a citation and fines.

For further information regarding residential burning or other fire safety tips visit your local CAL FIRE Station or go to http://www.readyforwildfire.org .