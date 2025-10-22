CAL FIRE Chief Brian Estes to retire after 35 years of service

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

AUBURN, Calif. – Fire Chief Brian Estes of the Nevada Yuba Placer Unit and Placer County Fire Department will retire at the end of 2025, concluding a distinguished 35-year career with CAL FIRE.

Chief Estes began his fire service journey in 1991 as a Firefighter I at a busy station in southeast San Diego County. His early passion for fire aviation led to a four-year assignment on a CAL FIRE helicopter crew in Tuolumne County, shaping his expertise in rotor-winged operations. Over the years, he served as a Military Helicopter Manager and Liaison Officer with the California National Guard.

Promoting through the ranks, Estes became a Fire Apparatus Engineer in 1998, Captain in 2000, and Battalion Chief in 2005, overseeing training and emergency medical services. In 2005, he joined Incident Command Team 10 as a Type I Operations Section Chief, managing over 30 complex emergency deployments. By 2013, he was selected as a Type I Incident Commander, leading Incident Management Team 6 through 14 major incidents across California.

As Unit Chief, Estes has led over 450 personnel across 1.7 million acres, managing a $100 million budget and deploying resources from fire stations, air attack bases, and fire crew camps. As Placer County Fire Chief, he has transformed the department into a top-tier organization, serving 70,000 residents across 1,000 square miles. His leadership has enhanced advanced life support, technical rescue, hazardous materials response, and tactical medic services in partnership with the Placer County Sheriff’s Office.

Beyond operations, Estes played a key role in rebranding CAL FIRE in 2006, designing the department’s patch, logo, and fleet identity. He has chaired the statewide uniform and standards committee for over 15 years and earned three Directors Superior Accomplishment Awards. His contributions extend nationally and internationally, including mentoring new incident commanders, aiding Maui’s 2023 wildfire recovery, and speaking at a major fire symposium in Germany.

Chief Estes’ dedication to public safety and professional excellence leaves a lasting legacy. The community thanks him for his service and wishes him well in retirement.