Cal Fire: Statewide wildfire updates; Carr Fire deemed 7th most destructive fire in California history

Today, more than 12,300 firefighters remain on the lines of 15 large wildfires burning across California.Â Â To date, these fires have burned over 280,000 acres and damaged or destroyed over 1,200 structures. Around 17,000 homes continue to be threatened by these fires, and more than 44,000 residents have been evacuated. The Carr Fire is now the 7th most destructive fire in state history surpassing the 2017 Thomas Fire.

Conditions across the state will remain hot and dry with above normal temperatures. In Northern California, gusty westerly winds of 15 to 25 mph off the coastal mountains into the Sacramento Valley will increase fire risk. Southern California may see thunderstorms in the mountains. Inland valleys areas will see warm temperatures reaching above 100 and low humidity bringing elevated fire potential.

Preparing now before a wildfire strikes is important and can save precious seconds. Be sure to create a wildfire action plan with your family. Each family's plan will be different, depending on a variety of issues, needs, and situations. Learn more on what is included in a wildfire action plan, click here.

Fires of Interest:

Carr Fire, Shasta County (more infoâ€¦)

Whiskeytown & Redding

â€¢Â Â 110,154 acres,Â 27% contained

â€¢Â Â Evacuations and road closures in place

â€¢Â Â 27,000 residents evacuated, over 2,500 homes threatened

â€¢Â Â 884 residences destroyed, 169 residences damaged

â€¢Â Â Carr is now the 7th most destructive fire and 13th most deadly fire in state history

â€¢Â Â Damage assessment is ongoing

â€¢Â Â CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Gouvea) in unified command with Whiskeytown NP (Young)

Mendocino Complex, Mendocino/Lake County

â€¢ 74,408 total acres, 18% contained

â€¢ CAL FIRE Incident Management Team 1 (Kavanaugh) in command

â€¢ 10 structures destroyed, 2 structures damaged

â€¢ 14,000 residents evacuated, over 12,000 structures threatened

Recommended Stories For You

River Fire (more infoâ€¦)

Hopland

â€¢ 27,069 acres, 8% contained

â€¢ Evacuations and road closures in place

Ranch Fire (more infoâ€¦)

Ukiah

â€¢ 47,339 acres, 10% contained

â€¢ Evacuations and road closures in place

Ferguson Fire, Mariposa County (more infoâ€¦)

Yosemite National Park

â€¢ 57,846 acres, 33% contained

â€¢ Over 2,800 structures threatened

â€¢ Evacuations and road closures in effect

â€¢ California Federal Incident Management Team 4 (Kurth) assigned in unified command with CAL FIRE

Steele Fire, Napa County (more infoâ€¦)

Capell

â€¢ 130 acres, 90% contained

â€¢ Eight structures destroyed, four damaged

Corner Fire, Shasta County

Hwy 299 E x Hwy 89, 8 mi E of Burney

State DPA, SRA, Shasta – Trinity Unit/ County

â€¢Â Â 35 acres, brush, timber, 85% contained

Rock Fire, San Diego County (more infoâ€¦)

Fallbrook

â€¢ 207 acres, 90% contained

Roxie Fire, Lassen County (more infoâ€¦)

West of Susanville

â€¢Â 167 acres, 95% contained

Crest Line Fire, Shasta County **FINAL**

West of Burney

â€¢Â 51 acres, 100% contained

Ribbon Fire, Riverside County **FINAL**

East of Anza

â€¢Â Â 205 acres, 100% contained

Pasqual Fire, San Diego County **FINAL**

Ramona

â€¢Â Â 365 acres, 100% contained

â€¢Â Â Unified Command CAL FIRE and San Diego City FD

Cranston Fire, Riverside County (more infoâ€¦)

Hemet

â€¢Â Â 13,139 acres, 82% contained

â€¢Â Â Evacuations in place

â€¢Â Â Unified Command CAL FIRE and USFS

Whaleback Fire, Lassen County (more infoâ€¦)

West of Spaulding (Eagle Lake)

â€¢Â Â 16,100 acres, 32% contained

â€¢Â Â Evacuations in place

â€¢Â Â Unified command USFS NorCal Team 1 (Coots), CAL FIRE (Ferguson)

Georges Fire, Inyo County(more infoâ€¦)

Lone Pine

â€¢Â Â 2,883 acres, 70% contained

Horse Creek Fire, Tulare County (more infoâ€¦)

John Krebs Wilderness Area

â€¢Â Â 34 acres, 90% contained

Valley Fire, San Bernardino County (more infoâ€¦)

Yucaipa

â€¢Â Â 1,348 acres, 29% contained

Natchez Fire, Del Norte County (more infoâ€¦)

Southeast of Cave Junction, OR

â€¢Â Â 5,360 acres, 15% contained

Eagle Fire, Modoc County (more infoâ€¦)

South of Cedarville

â€¢Â Â 2,100 acres, 95% contained

Source: Cal Fire Â Sacramento.