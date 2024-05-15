Cal Neva Lodge to host open house

CRYSTAL BAY, Calif. – Developers overseeing the revitalization of the Cal Neva Lodge are hosting two open houses on May 21.

Attendees can meet project team members, learn more about the historic renovation, and share their thoughts.

McWhinney purchased the property in 2023.

According to a press release at the time of the purchase, “McWhinney’s project team, in partnership with The Kor Group, plans to reposition Cal Neva as a Proper-branded hotel as they begin the initial visioning and design for the 13-acre site. They look forward to engaging with the local community and meeting with regulatory officials as the redevelopment plan takes shape.”

There will be two opportunities on May 21 for people to learn about the project, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and again from 5-6 p.m.

The open house will be held at Bowl Incline, 920 Southwood Blvd.

Learn more at http://www.revitalizecalneva.com .