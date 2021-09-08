Caldor containment at 50%; agencies put out structure fire





SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. – Despite challenging wind conditions throughout the day on Tuesday, fire crews were able to gain more containment on the Caldor Fire putting it at 50% containment.

Due to adverse wind conditions near Kirkwood yesterday, spot fires continued to occur within areas of containment. Crews in the west zone spent yesterday and last night mitigating those spot fires, and mopping up near containment lines.

Success in the east zone has allowed more South Shore residents to return home.

On Tuesday, about six miles of additional containment line were secured along the west side of Christmas Valley and the area east of Meyers, so evacuation orders for areas along Pioneer Trail and Elks Club Drive have been downgraded to warnings.

For residents who have returned home, Cal Fire is asking them to stay vigilant and report any hot spots on their property.

In the Desolation Wilderness Area, crews worked to build handlines and connect them into granite rock and lakes. Overnight crews continued to maintain and strengthen those handlines.

Super scoopers helped extinguish hot spots, pulling up to 1,600 gallons of water at a time from Lake Tahoe to dump on areas of intense heat.

Throughout Wednesday, crews will be continuing to clear hazards along Highway 50, in order to reopen the highway as soon as possible.

The fire is currently 217,569 acres.

South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue, along with several other agencies responded to a commercial structure fire at the Raley’s at the “Y” on Tuesday evening. Crews from Burbank, Glendale, LA County, Clark County fire agencies and also the Tahoe Douglas Fire and Lake Valley Fire, all who have been assigned to the Caldor Fire, assisted SLTFR in putting out the fire.

The cause of the structure fire was confirmed to be electrical.

