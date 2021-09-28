Caldor Fire 76% contained, over 221K acres burned

The Caldor Fire has burned 221,774 acres and destroyed 782 residences, the U.S. Forest Service-Lake Tahoe Basin Management Unit wrote in a Tuesday incident update.

The fire is 76% contained as of Tuesday. Full containment is expected Oct. 16.

“We continue to see smoldering and flareups — interior burning of available vegetation — in the Echo Lake area,” the U.S. Forest Service wrote in a release. “Fire personnel are actively patrolling to extinguish remaining heat signatures and will continue working in this area in the coming days.”

