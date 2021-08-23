Caldor Fire burns over 106K acres, 5% contained

The Caldor Fire burning in El Dorado County has grown to 106,562 acres and is 5% contained, according to an incident report released Monday morning by Cal Fire.

“Overnight downslope winds, low temperatures, and moderate humidity levels aided in slowing fire spread,” the incident report states. “Crews continue to encounter heavy down and drought-stressed fuels that are extremely receptive to spotting.”

The blaze started on Aug. 14 and Cal Fire expects full containment by Aug. 31.

Two civilian injuries have been reported, according to Cal Fire. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

According to the incident report, 403 residences have been destroyed by the fire with another 26 reported as damaged. Six commercial buildings have been destroyed along with 148 “other minor structures,” the incident report states. Over 17,000 structures remain threatened.





Nineteen helicopters are working the fire, according to the report, along with 211 engines, 24 water tenders, 51 dozers and 37 hand crews. A total of 1,745 personnel are working the blaze, according to Cal Fire.