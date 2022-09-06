Caldor firefighters honored during Keith Urban concert

About two dozen firefighters and their guests were honored Thursday, Sept. 1, at a Keith Urban concert at Harveys Lake Tahoe.

Urban, Harveys and Another Planet Entertainment recognized the many firefighters who were active in the control and protection of the community and surrounding area during the devastating 2021 Caldor Fire.

Twenty-five fire service personnel and their guests from several agencies were invited to meet Urban and enjoy his concert at the Lake Tahoe Outdoor Arena.

“It was a pleasure meeting him, he was very friendly and appreciative of each of our services, he really took the time to speak to us all,” said Fire Captain Patrick Hughes about meeting Urban. “We had a great time.”

Karie Hall, SVP and general manager of Harrah’s and Harveys added, “On this day last year this community was under evacuation because of the threat of the approaching Caldor Fire. We are so happy to celebrate these 25 individuals who represent the over 4,600 firefighters and 100 agencies that fought in the devastating Caldor Fire. We thank all the firefighters, police, forest services, National Guard, Medical personnel and volunteers who helped protect this community and the surrounding areas.”

Keith Urban performed a second show on Friday, Sept. 2 at Harveys.