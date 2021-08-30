Caldor grows rapidly overnight, now at 177,280 acres burned

The fire progression map shows big runs happened on the northeastern and eastern flanks on Sunday. (Provided / Cal Fire)



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — The Caldor Fire continued to expand at a rapid pace overnight and grew by about 9,000 acres.

The destructive fire that has forced many South Lake Tahoe residents from their homes has burned 177,280 and is 14% contained, but none of that containment is on the northeast and eastern edges where it is advancing towards the basin.

A statement from Cal Fire Monday morning said the fire actively burned overnight due to low humidity and extremely dry fuels.

Firing operations continued in the eastern flanks, while firefighters took advantage of the slow easterly winds to improve control lines, said a morning report. Terrain continues to be challenging for fire crews throughout the fire. Damage inspection teams continue to inspect properties and infrastructure throughout the area.

Officials are preparing for morning winds that are expected to pick up in the afternoon to about 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph on exposed terrain.

The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning that is in effect from 2 p.m. Monday through Tuesday.

Total personnel working on the fire have increased to 3,684.

Damage assessment teams have reported 472 single residences and 11 commercial properties have been destroyed, 39 structures are damaged and more than 20,000 structures are threatened.

