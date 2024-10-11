Caliente closes for good 

Caliente is located in Kings Beach.

Provided/Kayla Anderson

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – “We’re saying adios Caliente! Caliente is closed. Thank you for your support over the years. Don’t forget to visit our other sister restaurants.”

This sign adorns the doors of Caliente in Kings Beach, as well as on the restaurant’s website.

Caliente Southwest South closed its doors for good on September 29. Restaurant management declined to comment on the closure.

The restaurant opened in 2007 as part of the revitalization of Kings Beach. Caliente had an extensive tequila menu. It specialized in the flavors of the American Southwest and beyond.

Caliente was part of the Tahoe Restaurant Collection, which includes Sparks Water Bar, Gar Woods Grill and Pier, Riva Grill on the Lake, and Bar of America. Those restaurants are still open.