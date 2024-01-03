Calif. State Parks offers full moon snowshoe ranger-guided tours

TAHOMA, Calif. – Snowshoeing under a full moon along the snow-covered west shore of Lake is a magical experience. State Park Interpreters will be leading Full Moon Snowshoe Tours on January 27, February 24, March 23, and April 20 exploring the natural and cultural history around the Hellman-Ehrman estate at Sugar Pine Point State Park.

For those new to snowshoeing, there will be a beginner’s clinic at 6:30 p.m. The hike is from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and costs $45 per adult and $25 per child 12 and under. The cost includes snowshoe rentals, park entrance, guided hike, and guaranteed fun! Tickets are available at http://www.SierraStateParks.org/events . There is a 50 person limit per tour so early reservations recommended.

Prior to the hike, there will be a beginner snowshoe lesson. Provided / Heidi Doyle

“The Full Moon Snowshoe Tour is a fun thing you can do outside in Tahoe after dark. It’s like you’re getting secret access to the park after dark,” said Kiley Mac, Event Director for Sierra State Parks Foundation. This event is a great way to explore the park under the light of a full moon. West Shore Sports is our generous sponsor, and funds raised support education activities at the park.

The Sierra State Parks Foundation believes the Lake Tahoe and Truckee area California State Parks are unique treasures worthy of our support. We fund projects and programming that connects people with our rich natural resource and cultural heritage. Because of our work and advocacy, our valuable State Parks will continue to be places of inspiration and education for generations to come. For more information visit: http://www.SierraStateParks.org .