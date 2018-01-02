California implements lands pass for Hope Valley

Visitors recreating around Picketts Junction in Hope Valley are now required to purchase a pass from the State of California.

On Jan. 1, the California Department of Fish and Game implemented the $4.32 a day or $24.33 a year pass to raise money to support state lands.

While the law has been in place since 1988, it wasn’t until August 2016 that the California Fish and Game Commission voted to add 37 state properties, including Hope Valley.

At a presentation on Dec. 5, Alpine County supervisors expressed surprise at the implementation of the fee for the Hope Valley and Red Lake wildlife areas.

California Department of Fish and Wildlife Land Acquisition Coordinator Julie Horenstein said the largest source of funding are hunting and fishing licenses and federal excise taxes on hunting and fishing equipment.

“Most of our funding sources are declining,” she said. “This has been going on for 20 years or more.”