California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle Recreation Commission to tour locations in Tahoe National Forest, host quarterly meeting in Kings Beach

KINGS BEACH, Calif. – The California Off-Highway Motor Vehicle (OHMVR) Commission will host a public tour of locations within the Tahoe National Forest on Wednesday, June 11. The tour is expected to visit Boca Reservoir, Donner Summit SNO-Park, and Indian Springs campground, but is dependent on weather. The tour will precede the OHMVR Commission’s quarterly meeting in Kings Beach at the North Tahoe Event Center on Thursday, June 12. The agenda will include updates from the U.S. Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management, in addition to the presentation of the 2025 OHMVR Commission Program Report.

WHAT: California OHMVR Commission Tour and Meeting

WHEN/WHERE:

Commission Tour

Wednesday, June 11, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Tahoe National Forest Ranger Station

10811 Stockrest Springs Rd., Truckee, CA 96161

Commission Meeting:

Thursday, June 12, beginning at 9 a.m.

North Tahoe Event Center

8318 N Lake Blvd., Kings Beach, CA 96143

WHO: California OHMVR Commissioners, California State Parks staff, and members of the public

ADDITIONAL DETAILS: Participants for the tour are asked to RSVP by calling (916) 902-8598 no later than 5 p.m. on Friday, June 6. Please be aware that transportation services may not be available. If transportation for the tour is provided, seating is limited and will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation.

Full details of the tour and the meeting are available at State Parks’ public notices webpage . Members of the public unable to attend the meeting in person can watch it live at CAL-SPAN.org . For information about the OHMVR Division, including a list of state vehicular recreation areas and grant programs, visit ohv.parks.ca.gov . California State Parks supports equal access. Prior to arrival, visitors with disabilities who need assistance should contact (916) 324-4442.