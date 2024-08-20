California Office of Traffic Safety, CalTrans to hold statewide contest

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – The California Office of Traffic Safety and the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) are teaming up with iHeartMedia to announce a statewide contest to highlight the importance of sharing the road for a chance to win up to $500 in cash gift cards and prizes.

Twelve people are killed on California roads every day. The roads are shared by drivers, bicyclists, pedestrians, electric scooters, and other mobility assistance devices such as wheelchairs. When we’re on the road, every action we take gets us to a safer place.

The objective of the contest is to encourage others to share how they watch out for one another as we start a movement for safer roads together.

To enter, participants will share with us how they are a traffic safety champion and make a commitment to safe road behaviors. This contest is only open to individuals who are legal U.S. residents of the State of California. Any participants ages 14 and up can enter the contest. For participants under the age of 18 years old, a parent/guardian must sign the registration form.

The submission period lasts until 11:59 p.m. on August 29, 2024. The winner will be announced in September 2024.

Visit the Go Safely California website for more details and to enter today.