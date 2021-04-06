California plans to lift most pandemic restrictions June 15
California plans to lift most coronavirus restrictions on businesses and workplaces June 15, if vaccine supply remains sufficient and hospitalization rates remain stable and low, the Associated Press reported Tuesday.
The mask mandate will remain in effect, Health and Human Services Secretary Mark Ghaly said.
“With more than 20 million vaccines administered across the state, it is time to turn the page on our tier system and begin looking to fully reopen California’s economy. We can now begin planning for our lives post-pandemic,” Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a statement released ahead of a news conference in San Francisco.
Read the full story here.
