California State Parks offers $1.6 million in grants to enhance recreational boating safety education

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – California State Parks’ Division of Boating and Waterways (DBW) is accepting grant applications from organizations that teach on-the-water boating safety education to the public. A total of $1.6 million in grants is available to local public agencies, nonprofit organizations and colleges/universities operating within California for Aquatic Center Education Program grants. The deadline to apply is Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, at noon.

The grants can be used to:

Purchase boating equipment and supplies.

Provide student scholarships for on-the-water boating courses.

Offset costs for boating instructor training.

Offset costs for boating safety-related events.

Interested applicants are encouraged to first review the FAQs listed on DBW’s website to determine if they meet the grantee eligibility requirements. Grant applications must be submitted through OLGA, the division’s online grant application system accessed online .

Each application will be ranked and scored based on its demonstration of the applicant’s ability to safely and effectively teach on-the-water boating safety courses and enhance boaters’ knowledge of boating laws, practical handling of vessels, weather and water conditions, and other boating safety information.

DBW administers this competitive grant program. Funding is provided by the federal Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, which is managed by the United States Coast Guard.

Detailed information regarding the Aquatic Center Education Program and the 2022-23 grantees can be found on DBW’s website .