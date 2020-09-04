California State Parks receives $700k for Kings Beach pier project

California State Parks has been granted $700,000 in funds for a cooperative planning project with the California Tahoe Conservancy to complete plans, designs, and permits for pier replacement and recreation access improvements at Kings Beach State Recreation Area.

At its Aug. 26 quarterly meeting, the Wildlife Conservation Board approved roughly $25.3 million in grants to help restore and protect habitats throughout the state, of which a portion was designated to work at Kings Beach.

Proposed by California State Parks, the public pier reconstruction project would relocate and rebuild a pier to provide a landing for motorized and human powered watercraft. The project, according to California State Parks, would also designate a new swim area on the beach and reconfigure the boat trailer parking area with new pick-up and drop-off locations.

The grant from the Wildlife Conservation Board comes on the heels of the Tahoe Conservancy recently awarding $650,000 for the project.