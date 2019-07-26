UPDATE: Authorities make arrests; Highway 89 to stay closed for hours

UPDATE at 7:28 p.m. Friday, July 26

From staff reports

Authorities said they expected Highway 89 to remain closed for hours Friday afternoon after taking two people into custody as officials handled a suspicious package, reports state.



The Record-Courier reported that two bank robbery suspects were spotted around 2 p.m. in a 2006 gray Mazda driven by a woman. The Mazda was stopped around 3 p.m. and the driver taken into custody, but the men ran into nearby woods, headed for Lake Tahoe.



The El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office later tweeted that it had located a man “who was outstanding,” adding that nobody else was being sought at the time.



According to the Tahoe Daily Tribune, a bomb squad responded at 4:20 p.m. to Highway 89, north of Vikingsholm.



Highway 89 was closed from Bliss to Sugar Pine state parks in El Dorado County, the Record-Courier reported.



SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — California State Route 89 is closed just north of Emerald Bay.

The Tahoe Douglas Explosion Squad arrived on scene at 4:20 p.m. just north of Vikingsholm.

A second bomb squad truck arrived at 5 p.m.

Eight to 10 law enforcement vehicles sped through town heading south on Lake Tahoe Boulevard.

There is heavy law enforcement activity on scene including the FBI, CHP, South Lake Tahoe Police Department and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office.

No vehicles are being allowed to leave the area or pass through at this time.

This post will be updated.

