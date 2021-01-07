California’s small business relief program deadline extended
Small businesses in California are seeking help.
So much so that the launch of the website for the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Program crashed due to high traffic.
Many of those small businesses and nonprofits have been left frustrated by the application process, according to Sierra Business Council Vice President Kristin York, who gave an update during a business task force meeting Wednesday.
“It’s been overloaded for about a week,” said York on the online application process. “I think they’ve finally caught up.”
Earlier this week, California’s Office of the Small Business Advocate, part of the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development, announced that the deadline for the relief grant program will be extended from today until Jan. 13, after reportedly receiving thousands of applications.
Grants are open to small businesses and nonprofits and vary between $5,000 and $25,000. For more information on grant requirements and eligibility, as well as to find a local partner, visit https://sbdc.mylendistry.com/login.
