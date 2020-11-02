Caltrans: Bridge work will intermittently close Interstate 80 Floriston off-ramps
FLORISTON – Caltrans is advising motorists of upcoming alternating closures of the eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 off-ramps at Floriston for ongoing bridge work.
The eastbound and westbound off-ramps at Floriston will be closed intermittently between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. next week for polyester concrete overlay work. Work is scheduled Monday, Nov. 2 through Friday, Nov. 6 with additional intermittent closures for expansion joint sealing and snow plow deflector installation anticipated before Thanksgiving.
Motorists may also expect travel delays stemming from intermittent lane and shoulder closures at various highway bridges between Truckee and Floriston. The work is part of a $6.6 million structure maintenance project to replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges on Interstate 80 from Alta to Floriston. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel. Project completion is expected in spring 2021.
The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User