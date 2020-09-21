Caltrans: Bridge work will temporarily close I-80 Floriston on- and off-ramps
FROM A RELEASE:
FLORISTON – Caltrans is advising motorists of upcoming daytime closures of Interstate 80 on- and off-ramps at Floriston in Nevada County during bridge work.
The eastbound and westbound I-80 ramps at Floriston will be closed next week from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday for bridge resurfacing work and joint sealing. Motorists may also expect travel delays stemming from intermittent lane and shoulder closures at various interstate bridges between the Interstate 80/State Route 89 separation in Truckee and Floriston.
The work is part of a $6.6 million structure maintenance project to replace polyester concrete overlays and joint seals on 11 bridges on Interstate 80 from Alta to Floriston. The project will extend the life of the bridge decks by sealing them off to moisture and fix rutting in the concrete overlays caused by heavy freight and vehicle travel. Project completion is expected in spring 2021.
Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter@CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
