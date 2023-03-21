Caltrans carving path in snow to reopen SR-89 at Emerald Bay
TAHOMA, Calif. — Caltrans is in the process of trying to reopen the highway through Emerald Bay on the South shore of Lake Tahoe.
State Route 89 has been closed since Feb. 23, and at various times before during this winter season, due to historic snowfall creating avalanche concerns.
Caltrans had snow plows working this weekend to cut a path through several feet of snow.
“We hope you’ve enjoyed a bit of a break in the weather. More to come this week. Our staff doesn’t take days off with this much snow,” Caltrans said on social media.
The National Weather Service has a winter storm watch going into effect at 11 a.m. Tuesday and lasts for 24 hours for 4 to 8 inches of snow, and 4 to 14 inches above 7,000 feet. Some lake level rain is also expected.
