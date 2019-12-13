Caltrans: Chain controls in place on I-80

UPDATE 9:32 A.M.: Eastbound trucks are being screened at Applegate in Placer County. Westbound trucks are being screened 10 miles east of the Nevada State Line. Drivers must have maximum chains in their possession in order to proceed. Permit loads are prohibited.

List of current chain controls:

For eastbound traffic, chains are required on all vehicles except 4-wheel-drive vehicles with snow tires on all four wheels from Kingvale in Placer County to the Donner Lake Interchange in Nevada County.

For westbound traffic, chain controls are in place from the Donner Lake Interchange to 4.7 miles west of Kingvale.

Currently, there are no restrictions on State Route 28, 267 or 89.