Caltrans: Delays expected on I-80 between Truckee, Nevada state line

FLORISTON – Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 eastbound motorists to expect travel delays and a lane reduction between Truckee and the Nevada state line Wednesday, May 4, for various maintenance activities.

From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Caltrans will have the #2 (right) lane of I-80 eastbound closed from just east of the Hinton Overcrossing to Floriston.

The I-80 eastbound off-ramp (Exit 199) to Floriston will also be closed for the duration of the work. Motorists wishing to exit at Floriston should continue on I-80 eastbound to the Farad off-ramp (Exit 201), loop onto I-80 westbound via the Farad on-ramp and then use the I-80 westbound Floriston off-ramp (Exit 199), which will remain open.

Caltrans crews will be performing various activities during the lane reduction including: core drilling, drainage cleaning, sweeping, litter cleanup and replacing electrical lighting along bridge rails and damaged highway delineation/signs.

Caltrans crews will be performing various activities during the lane reduction including: core drilling, drainage cleaning, sweeping, litter cleanup and replacing electrical lighting along bridge rails and damaged highway delineation/signs.