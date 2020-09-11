Caltrans: Expect delays Monday on I-80 near the Nevada State Line for rock excavation work

Caltrans is advising motorists to expect 30-minute delays next week on eastbound and westbound Interstate 80 near Farad during rock excavation along the steep mountain slopes.

Beginning Monday, September 14, Caltrans and Q&D Construction will require temporary traffic holds for weekday rock excavation. The California Highway Patrol will be escorting westbound traffic from the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic beginning at Hirschdale Road through the construction zone in a round-robin fashion for safety. Motorists should prepare for travel delays Monday, September 14 – Thursday, September 17 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project that will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. The project is anticipated to be completed in summer 2021.

Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in construction zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

