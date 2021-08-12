Caltrans: Extended I-80 ramp closures in Truckee

From a release:

Caltrans is informing motorists of extended Interstate 80 ramp closures between Castle Peak and the Nevada state line for paving work.

A $2.4 million paving project is addressing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties. Ramps throughout the region may be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping and concrete curing time. Motorists are advised to use signed detour routes for I-80 travel during the temporary ramp closures. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

I-80 westbound on-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Hirschdale Road: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16 through 12:01 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

I-80/SR-267 eastbound off-ramp: The #2 (right) lane and shoulder are scheduled to be closed from 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 15 through 6 a.m. Friday, Aug. 20.

Signed detour routes will be available for motorists during the ramp closures.

I-80 westbound on-ramp at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: Motorists are advised to take eastbound I-80 to the Donner Lake Interchange off-ramp (Exit 180) and connect to westbound I-80 via the Donner Lake Interchange on-ramp.

I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Hirschdale Road: Motorists are advised to take westbound I-80 to the Overland Trail off-ramp (Exit 190) and connect to eastbound I-80 via the Overland Trail on-ramp.

I-80/SR-267 eastbound off-ramp: No detour is needed as the #1 (left) ramp lane will remain open during paving work.

Weather or unexpected events may delay or prolong the work. Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans