Caltrans: Extended I-80 ramp, lane closures continue for paving project

NEVADA/PLACER COUNTIES – Caltrans will continue with extended Interstate 80 ramp closures between Kingvale and the Nevada state line for paving work next week.

A $2.4 million project is addressing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties. Ramps throughout the region may be closed intermittently for paving, joint sealing, striping and concrete curing time.

Motorists are advised to use signed detour routes for I-80 travel during the temporary ramp closures. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Kingvale: The ramp is scheduled to be closed until 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 26.

I-80 westbound No. 3 lane on the mainline just west of Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge to Soda Springs/Norden: The lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, through 10 a.m. Monday, June 20, and 9 p.m. Monday, June 20, through 10 a.m. Friday, June 24.

I-80 eastbound No. 2 lane on the mainline from the end of the chain-on area west of Kingvale to just past Kingvale: The lane is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, June 19, through 6 a.m. Monday, June 20, as well as each night starting Monday, June 20, from 9 a.m. to 6 a.m. through Friday, June 24.

In addition, on- and off-ramps at the below locations may be closed intermittently overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, June 19, through Friday, June 24.

Soda Springs – Westbound on-ramp

Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge – All ramps

Donner Summit Rest Area – Westbound ramps

Interstate 80/State Route 89/State Route 267 interchange – Eastbound ramps

Hirschdale – Eastbound on-ramp

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.