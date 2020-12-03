Caltrans: Final rock excavation work scheduled on I-80 near Nevada State Line
FARAD – Caltrans is wrapping up rock excavation and blasting work on Interstate 80 near Farad next week with 30-minute delays anticipated for east- and westbound motorists.
For the safety of the traveling public, Caltrans and Q&D Construction will require temporary traffic holds of 30 minutes or less for excavation and blasting work Monday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The California Highway Patrol will be escorting westbound traffic from the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic from Hirschdale Road through the construction zone in a round-robin fashion. The construction work is reducing large boulders to a more manageable size for slope stabilization along the heavily traveled interstate. The schedule is subject to change and work may be completed by mid-week.
The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project that will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-December, one year ahead of schedule.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User