Caltrans: Final rock excavation work scheduled on I-80 near Nevada State Line

FARAD – Caltrans is wrapping up rock excavation and blasting work on Interstate 80 near Farad next week with 30-minute delays anticipated for east- and westbound motorists.

For the safety of the traveling public, Caltrans and Q&D Construction will require temporary traffic holds of 30 minutes or less for excavation and blasting work Monday, Dec. 7 through Thursday, Dec. 10 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. The California Highway Patrol will be escorting westbound traffic from the Nevada state line and eastbound traffic from Hirschdale Road through the construction zone in a round-robin fashion. The construction work is reducing large boulders to a more manageable size for slope stabilization along the heavily traveled interstate. The schedule is subject to change and work may be completed by mid-week.

The work is part of a $12.9 million slope stabilization project that will restore the Farad Ditch by extending the collection area. The project is anticipated to be completed in mid-December, one year ahead of schedule.

Source: Caltrans