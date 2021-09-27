Caltrans: Intermittent I-80 ramp closures continue

PLACER/NEVADA COUNTIES – Caltrans is continuing intermittent Interstate 80 (I-80) ramp closures between Kingvale and the Nevada state line for construction activities this week.

A $2.4 million project is addressing deteriorated interstate on- and off-ramps at various locations in Nevada and Placer counties. Ramps throughout the region may be closed intermittently for electrical work, paving, joint sealing, striping and concrete curing time. Motorists are advised to use signed detour routes for I-80 travel during the temporary ramp closures. The schedule is subject to change based on weather, availability of equipment or other unexpected events.

I-80 eastbound on-ramp at Kingvale: The on-ramp is scheduled to be closed from 9 p.m. Sunday, September 26 through 6 a.m. Friday, October 1.

I-80 westbound on-ramp at Soda Springs: The on-ramp may be closed intermittently overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, September 26 through Thursday, September 30.

I-80 east- and westbound off- and on-ramps at Castle Peak/Boreal Ridge: The ramps may be closed intermittently overnight from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Sunday, September 26 through Thursday, September 30.

I-80/State Route 267 (SR-267) eastbound off-ramp: The off-ramp is scheduled to be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Monday, September 27 through 6 a.m. Tuesday, September 28.

Caltrans advises motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert.” The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans