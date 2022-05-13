Caltrans: Overnight ramp closures ahead on I-80 in Truckee for maintenance work
TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound motorists to expect temporary overnight ramp closures in Truckee and travel delays between the Nevada state line and Farad for various maintenance activities.
The I-80 westbound loop on-ramp and acceleration lane from the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing will be closed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 15 and Monday, May 16. In addition, the nearby I-80 westbound on-ramp from Donner Pass Road may be closed intermittently during the same time period for heavy equipment staging. A contractor will be performing paving work, while maintenance crews clean culverts and repair roadway delineation.
From Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19, I-80 westbound motorists should also expect a #2 (right) lane closure from the Nevada state line to Farad nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Maintenance crews will be repairing rockfall protection fencing, roadway delineation and guardrail, and clearing shoulder slides, highway drainage and culverts.
Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in work zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Lake Tahoe, Truckee, and beyond make the Sierra Sun's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Links at Squaw Creek Sets opening date
OLYMPIC VALLEY — Resort at Squaw Creek, a mountain resort in North Lake Tahoe, has announced the opening of the Links at Squaw Creek. The golf club’s open date is May 26 and it will…