Caltrans: Overnight ramp closures ahead on I-80 in Truckee for maintenance work





TRUCKEE – Caltrans is alerting Interstate 80 (I-80) westbound motorists to expect temporary overnight ramp closures in Truckee and travel delays between the Nevada state line and Farad for various maintenance activities.

The I-80 westbound loop on-ramp and acceleration lane from the Donner Pass Road Overcrossing will be closed from 5 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday, May 15 and Monday, May 16. In addition, the nearby I-80 westbound on-ramp from Donner Pass Road may be closed intermittently during the same time period for heavy equipment staging. A contractor will be performing paving work, while maintenance crews clean culverts and repair roadway delineation.

From Tuesday, May 17 through Thursday, May 19, I-80 westbound motorists should also expect a #2 (right) lane closure from the Nevada state line to Farad nightly between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m. Maintenance crews will be repairing rockfall protection fencing, roadway delineation and guardrail, and clearing shoulder slides, highway drainage and culverts.

Caltrans reminds motorists to Be Work Zone Alert and slow in work zones for the safety of travelers and crews performing these improvements. The department will issue construction updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.

Source: Caltrans