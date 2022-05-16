Caltrans: Pavement repairs scheduled on Highway 28 this week
Grinding and paving work set for Tahoe City and Kings Beach areas
PLACER COUNTY – Motorists should expect delays on Highway 28 in Tahoe City and Kings Beach this week for pavement repairs to the highway.
Caltrans and its contractor, Martin Brothers Construction of Sacramento, will be performing grinding and paving work. Crews are scheduled to start setting up lane closures at 4 p.m. with repairs occurring from 6 p.m. to 10 a.m. today through Thursday (May 19) under one-way traffic control. Motorists may experience delays of up to 20 minutes.
The Tahoe City repairs will be from the State Route 89 intersection to Sierra Terrace Road and the work in Kings Beach will be between Beach Street and the State Route 267 intersection (see maps below).
Images provided by Caltrans.
Caltrans reminds motorists to “Be Work Zone Alert” and slow down for the safety of other travelers and the crews performing these improvements. The department will issue updates on Twitter @CaltransDist3 and on Facebook at CaltransDistrict3. For real-time traffic, click on Caltrans’ QuickMap quickmap.dot.ca.gov/ or download the QuickMap app from the App Store or Google Play.
Source: Caltrans
